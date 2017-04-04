Comedy Central is sticking to its playbook, once again going with a Daily Show spinoff toplined by one of the program’s correspondents as an 11:30 PM strip. The network has picked up a new late-night talk show headlined by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah‘s Jordan Klepper reprising the persona he developed as a Daily Show correspondent. The new series will debut in the fall, serving as a Daily Show companion Monday – Thursday. The current 11:30 PM slot occupant, @midnight, will move back to its original midnight start time.

Like with the two previous Daily Show spinoffs which aired behind the mothership series, The Colbert Report and The Nightly News with Larry Wilmore, both executive produced by Jon Stewart, the Jordan Klepper-fronted show will be exec produced by Stewart’s Daily Show successor, Trevor Noah, along with Daily Show with Jon Stewart alum Stuart Miller.

There is very little information about the format of the new series, which is still in the beginning stages of development. Per Comedy Central, the show “will look to embrace and define the chaos of our country by channeling Klepper’s steadfast attitude that institutions are to be trusted less than the lies of the mainstream media. He’ll surround himself with a hand-picked team of contributors contractually obligated to reinforce his singularly correct world view.”

The description sounds in the vein of The Colbert Report, which also was built around the strong views of Colbert’s conservative persona and also featured correspondents.

Comedy Central had been high on Klepper, who was hired by Stewart to join The Daily Show in 2014 and continued on to become the senior correspondent under Noah. Last year, the network signed a development deal with him to produce and star in a late-night talk show presentation.

“Jordan’s talent has become so increasingly obvious it would take a real fool to not offer him this opportunity,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

Comedy Central just announced the weekly The President Show, hosted by Donald Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik as the U.S. President and Peter Grosz as his sidekick, Vice President Mike Pence, which will air in the 11:30 PM slot on Thursdays, starting on April 27. In success, Comedy Central will find a new slot for The President Show if it gets picked up for more episodes, possibly in primetime, as the 11:30 PM slot will be taken over by the Jordan Klepper show in the fall.

“The choice to entrust me with the 11:30 p.m. timeslot is both incredibly humbling and deeply disturbing,” said Klepper. “Without a doubt, it has utterly destroyed my confidence in Comedy Central’s decision making acumen. Dear God, now I have to work with these fools.”

Klepper has made his mark on The Daily Show both with his studio work and segments in the field, ranging from his two-part series “Good Guy with a Gun” to his field pieces at Trump rallies which have garnered millions of views. (you can watch a sampling below)

Klepper is repped by UTA and Kirsten Ames Management.



