The Daily Mail has apologized and will pay damages to First Lady Melania Trump over a now-retracted article claiming that the modeling agency for which she worked in the 1990s doubled as an escort service.

In an apology posted today on the Daily Mail’s website, the news organization said, “We accept that these allegations about Mrs Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologise to Mrs Trump for any distress that our publication caused her. To settle Mrs Trump’s two lawsuits against us, we have agreed to pay her damages and costs.”

CNN Money has reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with the settlement, that Trump will be paid about $2.9 million in damages and costs.

In addition to the escort allegations, the original Daily Mail newspaper and Mail Online website article claimed that Melania and Donald Trump “may have met” three years before they claim, and “staged” the later meeting as “a ruse.” That claim was retracted as well.