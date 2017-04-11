EXCLUSIVE: Written and directed by Bryan Buckley (Asad) comes Dabka, the true story of one reporter’s risk-taking adventure that ultimately brought the world an unprecedented first-person account of the pirates of Somalia. Ahead of its world premiere in the U.S. Narrative Competition section at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, Deadline has an exclusive clip from the film starring Evan Peters and Barkhad Abdi.

Based on Jay Bahadur’s New York Times bestselling book The Pirates of Somalia: Inside Their Hidden World, Dabka centers around rookie journalist Bahadur played by Peters. When he has an inspiring chance encounter with his idol (Al Pacino), he uproots his life and moves to Somalia looking for the story of a lifetime. Hooking up with a local fixer Abdi (Barkhad Abdi), he attempts to embed himself with the local Somali pirates, only to find himself quickly in over his head. The biographical comedy-drama also co-star Melanie Griffith.

Buckley is known for his 2013 Academy Award-nominated short film Asad. His feature film debut The Bronze, about a foul-mouthed former gymnastics bronze medalist who reluctantly trains a rising Olympics aspirant, was the opening film at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and was bought by Relativity for $3 million. Buckley has also helmed more than 50 spots for the Super Bowl, and his production outfit Hungry Man is one of the world’s largest commercial production companies.

Watch the clip for Dabka above.