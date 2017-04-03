ESPN’s first game of the new baseball season Sunday night appeared to be in midseason form ratings-wise. The network’s coverage of the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs vs the St. Louis Cardinals scored a 2.3 overnight rating in the metered markets for the primetime game, up 10% over last year’s opener to make it ESPN’s highest-rated opening night telecast since 2010.

Last night’s Cardinals home opener (a 4-3 victory for the home team) also had a 20.1 rating in baseball-mad St. Louis, a record for a regular season game on ESPN; the Chicago market delivered an 8.4 rating, the best on ESPN since 2008.

The game’s livestream generated 20,457,000 total minutes and 321,000 unique viewers, up 94% and 59%, respectively, over last year.