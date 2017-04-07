CBS has picked up veteran crime drama Criminal Minds for a 13th season. It is the eighth CBS drama to secure an early renewal for next season and the 19th series overall.

As we reported, a renewal for Criminal Minds was never in doubt. It didn’t make the cut when the bulk of CBS’ early pickups were made last month because CBS and leading studio ABC Studios were still wrangling over costs and other deal points on the aging procedural. While past its heyday, Criminal Minds, from ABC Studios and CBS Studios, still averages respectable 10.8 million viewers (Live+Same Day). Its Live+7 adults 18-49 tally (2.4) is the third-highest for a CBS non-sports program.

After a major cast overhaul in the past year, with the departure of Shemar Moore, the shocking exit of Thomas Gibson, the return of Paget Bewster, the promotion of Aisha Tyler and the addition of Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton, there are no major changes planned for next season, with the cast expected to return. That includes veterans Joe Mantegna, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness.

Also set to be back is showrunner Erica Messer, who executive produces with Mark Gordon and Breen Frazier.

As for spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, the sophomore is truly on the bubble and does not look good at the moment based on its soft ratings performance.