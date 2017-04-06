Scott Michael Foster has been upped as a series regular on the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for Season 3. The news was announced at tonight’s For Your Consideration event. The promotion comes after Foster was introduced as a recurring guest star in five episodes of the comedy’s second season.

Foster plays Nathaniel Plimpton, a lawyer from a prominent family who is from the San Gabriel Valley and a very different world. He was introduced in the second season’s episode 9 “When Do I Get to Spend Time with Josh?” as a possible love interest for Rebecca (Rachel Bloom).

The CW

David Hull, who plays White Josh, a close friend of Josh, Greg and Chris, was also promoted as a series regular.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was renewed for a third season back in January. Last year, the series, about a woman who jettisons her career at a New York law firm to find love in West Covina, CA, received a record four Emmy nominations for a CW show, winning two.

Foster’s credits include the ABC Family hit series Greek and Chasing Life, and had recurring roles on Californication, Halt and Catch Fire, Once Upon a Time and the ABC short-lived series Blood & Oil. He is repped by ICM, thruline and Stone. Genow.