Cory Michael Smith, Designated Survivor‘s Virginia Madsen, Michael Chiklis (Gotham, FX’s The Shield) have been tapped to co- star in AIDS drama film 1985, along with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Big Hero 6)

Rex/Shutterstock

Pit Stop helm Yen Tan is directing from his own script, which is based on his SXSW Special Jury Prize winning short. It center on terminally-ill Adrian (Smith), who flies home from New York to visit his estranged family in Texas. His attempt at revealing his circumstances to his conservative parents (Madsen, Chiklis) are challenged when he reconnects with his preteen brother (Schnapp) and his old flame (Chung).

Emmy winner Ash Christian is producing for Cranium Entertainment along with HutcH for MuseLessMime Productions, with filming slated to take place in Dallas next month. Nancy Schafer, Monte Zajicek and Stacey Davis are executive producers alongside Jeff Elliott and Chad Moore, who will also co-finance and handle sales through their Green-Light International banner.

Smith, who currently stars as Edward Nygma of Fox’s Gotham series, is repped by Paradigm. Madsen is repped by UTA. Chiklis is repped by WME. Schnapp is repped by Innovative. Chung is repped by Gersh.