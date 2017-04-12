American Sniper actor Cory Hardrict has come aboard the Nicolas Cage-starring bank heist drama #211, from Millennium/Nu Image’s. York Alec Shackleton is at the helm of the film that follows a bank robbery, which good cop (Cage) is trying to thwart. Hardrict will play officer Hanson, his tough as nails partner. Shackleton also penned the script, which Johnathan Yunger and Jeffrey Greenstein are producing. Filming is said to begin this month in Bulgaria. Hardrict has a full upcoming slate with includes Summit Entertainment’s Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, in theaters June 16, the Netflix original film Naked, and LAbyrinth with Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. He’s repped by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and JTWAMM.

REX/Shutterstock

Luis Mandoki (Innocent Voices) is set to direct the crime-thriller drama Tesoro, written by actress and producer Sandy Baumann. Tesoro (meaning Treasure in Spanish) is the touching story of a Mexican woman who risks her life to cross the U.S. border so she could earn enough money to afford a life-saving operation for her father and then finds her path home blocked by a deadly crime family. The script was selected as one of 10 nationwide for the Latino Producers Academy and also advanced to the second level of the Sundance Writer’s Lab, as well as the Women In Film with Sundance Institute Film Intensive. The cast will be announced next week. Mandoki’s film credits include 2001’s Angel Eyes, starring Jennifer Lopez, When A Man Loves A Woman with Meg Ryan and Andy Garcia and Trapped. He currently has Dancing with Sancho Panza in pre-produtction. He is repped by APA.