EXCLUSIVE: Boutique firm CORE PR has hired veteran publicist and PRStudio USA founder Amy Brownstein as SVP Talent, tasked with running the talent department at the bi-coastal agency. The outfit co-run by Chris Rossi and Nancy Iannios is also expanding the unit with the promotions of senior account executive Chelsea Brandon to VP Talent and Megan Travino to account executive.

CORE also is creating a Lifestyle & Fashion Division to be run by Luis Cortes, the former senior PR manager for Marc Jacobs who will become SVP Lifestyle & Fashion.

Brownstein, who ran PRStudio USA for 15 years, is bringing with her all her clients including Brian d’Arcy James, Chris Noth, Demian Bichir, Chyler Leigh, Sean Murray. They will join current CORE PR clients including Walton Goggins, Michael Vartan, Jason Lee, John C. McGinley, Tamara Braxton, Mya and Amazon.

“Amy Brownstein is a savvy media strategist who built her bicostal PR firm from the ground up,” said Rossi and Iannios. “She will cultivate our talent department on both coasts with her vast experience and passion for the arts. We are excited to have Amy as SVP Talent.”

CORE PR specializes in personal publicity, branding and image management and has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.

“It has always been my goal to become a full service multi-faceted agency able to provide comprehensive campaigns across numerous verticals including Talent, Events and Celebrity Activations, and now Lifestyle & Fashion,” Rossi said. “With the appointment of Amy and Luis, we are doing just that.”