Teen Wolf actor Rio Mangini, Corbin Bernsen and Concetta Tomei have joined the cast of Jarret Tarnol’s high school dramedy Reach, announced Maria Capp, co-writer and producer, Cappricielli Productions. Mangini will also compose the score and provide original music. Bernsen and Tomei play the grandparents of a socially awkward genius played by Garrett Clayton. Reach is currently filming in Los Angeles. Mangini is repped by Abrams Artists, PMG, DPN and Felker Toczek. Tomei is represented by Neville King at Innovative Artists, and Bernsen is represented by Melissa Hirschenson at Innovative Artists, and Manager Randy James.

Jeremy Holm (Mr Robot), Chloe Levine (The OA) and Amanda Grace Benitez (All Cheerleaders Die) will star alongside Granit Lahu, Jeremy Pope, and Bubba Weiler in Jenn Wexler’s The Ranger. The announcement was made by Larry Fessenden’s Glass Eye Pix and Andrew van den Houten’s Hood River Entertainment. Principal photography began this week in New York. The film follows a group of teen punks who come up against an unhinged park ranger hell-bent on preserving the serenity of his forest. Holm is repped by Leading Artists and managed by Lori Kay of Prevail Artist Management. Levine is repped by Agency for the Performing Arts and managed by Carolyn Anthony of Anthony & Associates. Benitez is represented by AEFH Inc. and managed by Bob McGowan of Bob McGowan Management.