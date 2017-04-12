Oscar winner William Hurt (Goliath) and Oscar-nominated Bob Balaban (Gosford Park) are set to star opposite Max Irons and Mira Sorvino in Condor, AT&T Audience Network’s 10-episode straight-to-series drama produced by MGM Television and Skydance TV.

Also joining the cast are series regulars Leem Lubany (Omar, Rock the Kasbah), Kristen Hager (The Kennedys After Camelot, Gotham), and Angel Bonanni (Shots Fired, Absentia); and recurring Christina Moses (The Originals, Containment), Katherine Cunningham (NCIS), Gabriel Hogan (Heartland) and Kristoffer Polaha (Life Unexpected).

Inspired by Sydney Pollack’s 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor, and written by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, Condor follows Joe Turner (Irons), a young CIA analyst whose idealism is tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions.

Hurt will play Bob Partridge, a decorated field operative, who’s tried to make changes for the better while at the CIA, including recruiting a team of the country’s top young minds to come up with out-of-the-box solutions to some of the United States’ most intractable problems. Balaban is Reuel Abbott, a brilliant and exacting man who has risen to the top tier of CIA management in his 30-year career there. He’s a deeply religious man who relies heavily on faith to juggle the global challenges presented by his job and personal life.

Luban is Gabrielle Joubert, a character based on the iconic Max von Sydow character in the film. Joubert is an elite Special Forces operative whose formidable physical talents are matched by a deep emotional imbalance. Hager will play Mae Barber, an ER doctor, mother of two and wife to a CIA agent who she will soon realize is not the man she thought she knew. Bonanni is Deacon Mailer, a former Special Forces operative who was captured and tortured by terrorists, fueling a hatred for radical Islam and making him the perfect operative for an extralegal CIA assassination program.

Moses will play Sharla Shepard, an FBI agent who’s surprised to find herself detailed to the Joint Terrorism Task Force; Katherine Cunningham (NCIS) is Kathy Hale, a corporate lawyer who’s lonely and dissatisfied with her buttoned-up life, a character based on Faye Dunaway’s character in the film; Hogan will portray Boyd Francis, a Special Forces operative who is part of the Joint Terrorism Taskforce response team. Polaha is Sam Barber, a career Special Forces operative and Joe Turner’s closest friend.

Production is set to begin any day in Toronto and Washington D.C. Larry Trilling directs the first three episodes.

MGM, which is lead studio, produces with Skydance TV. The project was developed in association with Paramount TV, whose sibling film studio produced the feature.

