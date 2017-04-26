Kate Vernon (The 100) is set for a recurring role opposite William Hurt in Condor, AT&T Audience Network’s 10-episode straight-to-series drama produced by MGM Television and Skydance TV. Inspired by Sydney Pollack’s 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor, and written by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, Condor follows Joe Turner (Max Irons), a young CIA analyst whose idealism is tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions. Vernon will play Lily Partridge, the even-keeled wife of Bob Partridge (Hurt) and something of a mother hen to the tight-knit community of CIA wives. Vernon’s upcoming projects include the indie feature Valentina’s Wedding for director Marco Polo Constandse. She’s repped by Shelter Entertainment Group and The Characters Agency.

Lyndie Greenwood has been cast opposite Queen Latifah in Flint, Lifetime’s original movie about the water-contamination crisis in Flint, MI. Greenwood will play the daughter of Queen Latifah’s character who works as a medical assistant and is uniquely positioned to view firsthand the effects of the Flint water crisis. She and her mother bond closely as they battle to bring the truth to light and to prevent further tragedies. Greenwood is known for her roles as Jenny Mills on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and Sonya on CW’s Nikita. She’s repped by Grandview and UTA.