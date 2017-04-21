Alison Bennett (FX’s You’re the Worst) has closed an overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television. Under the two-year pact, she will develop new projects for the studio.

Bennett, an Upright Citizens Brigade alumna, is a supervising producer on the well received FX/FX Prods. comedy series You’re the Worst, created by Stephen Falk, where she has worked since Season 1.

“We’re always on the lookout for fresh, new voices and Alison’s work on You’re the Worst has been incredible,” said 20th TV President of Creative Affairs Jonathan Davis. “She is completely original, hilariously funny and a big, big talent.”

Bennet previously worked as a write-producer on Comedy Central’s Idiotsitter and Hulu’s The Awesomes. She is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.