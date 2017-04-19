Freeform is having its upfront in Manhattan today, and the Disney-owned cable net has released the first trailers for three of its upcoming series: high-profile actioner Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, comedy Alone Together from the Lonely Island trio and drama The Bold Type. Watch the superhero clip above and the other two below.

Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt Freeform/Alfonso Bresciani

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging. Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, James Saito and J.D. Evermore co-star. The network has ordered 10 one-hour episodes slated to debut early 2018.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Joe Pokaski (Underground, Heroes) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel’s The Defenders), Marvel’s head of Television, and Jim Chory (Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel’s The Defenders) also serve as executive producers. Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) directed the first episode.

The Lonely Island’s Alone Together is a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring Esther Povitsky (Lady Dynamite, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Benji Aflalo (Not Safe with Nikki Glaser). The series follows Esther and Benji, platonic best friends who want nothing more than to be accepted by the vain and status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles. Despite their sometimes contentious relationship, when push comes to shove, they’ve got each other’s back … And they have nobody else to hang out with. Alone Together comes from Esther Povitsky, Benji Aflalo and Eben Russell (Girl Boss), who serve as writers and executive producers. Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Billy Rosenberg and Hunter Covington also serve as executive producers. Daniel Gray Longino (Lady Dynamite, Portlandia) directed the pilot. The comedy will debut in early 2018.

The Bold Type reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine, “Scarlet.” The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. Production has started in Montreal, Canada. It will have a special two-hour premiere on Tuesday, July 11 at 9:00 PM.

The Bold Type is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers. The series is a Universal Television and The District production.