The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival opening night film, Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, is headed exclusively to Apple Music. The news was announced on the eve of its premiere tonight at the Radio City Music Hall.

The Chris Perkel-directed documentary from IM Global and Scott Free Productions is based on Davis’ 2013 bestselling autobiography that chronicles the historic influence of “The Man with the Golden Ears,” who rose from humble beginnings, and in a compelling journey, became one of the music industry’s most iconic figures. With a career spanning over five decades, Davis’ life provided an incredible tour of the most sensational music of the cultural revolution, from the ’60s to the rise of hip-hop. The music mogul has signed, influenced and driven the careers of many of the most important music artists of the 20th and 21st centuries including Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Santana, Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Alicia Keys, Sean “Puffy” Combs, and a great many more.

“Apple is a global innovator that has revolutionized the distribution of music,” said Davis. “It is a touching honor to share the music and unique stories that have shaped my career with millions of Apple Music subscribers around the world. I am overjoyed to work with them to continue this incredible journey!”

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives was financed by IM Global and produced by Michael Bernstein of Scott Free Productions, with Ridley Scott and Mary Lisio executive producing alongside IM Global’s Ford, David Schulhof, and Deborah Zipser.

The deal was negotiated by WME Global with assistance from attorney Craig Emmanuel of Loeb & Loeb on behalf of the filmmakers and General Counsel Zipser on behalf of IM Global.