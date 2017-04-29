Another weekend, another march, more celebrity tweets. Today’s People’s Climate March in Washington D.C. – and sister marches in cities around the world – drew support from Leonardo DiCaprio, Lee Pace, Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, Barry Sloane and Jared Leto.

“It’s time to change climate change,” tweeted Leto (read the messages below), while Six‘s Sloane demanded we protect “the pale blue dot.”

Though the march has been planned for months, enthusiasm – and anger – was pumped yesterday when the Environmental Protection Agency announced that its longstanding climate change website would be taken down and placed “under review.”

CNN and MSNBC today re-settled into what’s becoming a standard weekend schedule of live news cuts to sign-carrying walkers, the coverage established during the Women’s March, the post-inauguration protests and last week’s March for Science. For a sense of balance, MSNBC’s Jacob Rascon managed repeatedly to find Trump supporters in the crowd, each of whom seemed to have been given a talking points memo to mention the A+ job the president is doing.

Here’s a selection of today’s tweets from climate-minded Hollywood.

Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017

In Washington DC for the #ClimateMarch. Anyone one else here?? — Lee Pace (@leepace) April 29, 2017

We march for many reasons – but we march together. #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/TYjPhdeit9 — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) April 23, 2017

Sending love and prayers and sooooo much gratitude to all you folks at the #climatemarch 🙏🏾🌎✊🏾 #wematter — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 29, 2017

RT if you are as proud as me of all the people standing up against #Trump and the #GOP. We won't let them destroy our planet #climatemarch https://t.co/iQHg7yyVAp — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) April 29, 2017