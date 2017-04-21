EXCLUSIVE: Fullscreen has acquired Clickbait With SSSniperWolf, a new weekly game show from Znak&Co that will feature social media influencers pitted against one another in ludicrous challenges. The digital network will debut the original series May 11 and drop a new episode each Thursday.

YouTube gamer SSSniperWolf, who has 5 million subscribers, will host the show, with guests including the likes of Sean O’Donnell, MacDoesIt and Jordan Doww already set to compete. The gist: Three fast-paced rounds will see contestants competing in games including grabbing hanging hot dogs covered in wasabi using only their mouths, or attempting to catch an uncontrollable fizzy soda and mint eruption without the use of their hands. Points are awarded in each round, and the player with the most at the end will pick which of the two losers becomes the ultimate clickbait in the Clickbait Chair.

Natalka Znak (Hell’s Kitchen) and Michael Dietz (Minute To Win It) are executive producing for Znack&Co, which is currently producing Electus and ABC’s format The Toy Box in the UK.

Here’s a teaser for the game: