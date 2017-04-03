Claws will come out this summer. TNT today set a June 11 premiere date for its dramedy series starring Nicey Nash and also issued a new trailer.

TNT

TNT describes the hourlong show as “a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a Central Florida nail salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures.” And how, judging by the new footage (watch it above).

Written/co-executive produced by Eliot Laurence and directed by Nicole Kassell, Claws follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County. Carrie Preston, Harold Perrineau, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Jack Kesy, Karrueche Tran, Kevin Rankin and Jason Antoon co-star alongside Nash.

“This is a show with great storytelling featuring empowered female characters and brought to life by a diverse group of incredibly talented individuals both in front of and behind the camera,” Sarah Aubrey, EVP Original Programming for TNT, said upon’s the show’s 10-episode pickup.

The series hails from executive producers Rashida Jones, Will McCormack and Janine Sherman Barrois, who serves as showrunner. Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train produces in association with Warner Horizon Television and Turner’s Studio T.