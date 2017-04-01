Meet the Press host Chuck Todd was up late last night, watching the overtime surprise Final Four victory of Mississippi State’s women’s team over University of Connecticut. But other than that, he doesn’t feel sleepy at all, despite President Donald Trump’s twitter concern this morning.

Trump began his weekend tweeting a childish jibe at Todd’s appearance followed by calls for the “Fake News Media” to stop with all that “Fake Trump/Russia story.” Then he reminded everyone that the media didn’t think he’d win the presidency.

“For those wondering,” NBC’s Todd responded, “I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don’t feel sleepy at all though.”

For the record, totally non-fake, Mississippi State beat UConn 66-64.

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don't feel sleepy at all though — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 1, 2017