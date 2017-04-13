EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Abbott, who recurred as Charlie Dattolo on the HBO series Girls, has signed with CAA. Previously at WME, Abbott marked his film debut co-starring with Elizabeth Olsen in Martha Marcy May Marlene and starred in indie pic James White.

Among Abbott’s upcoming films are the Jamie M. Dagg-directed Sweet Virginia, starring opposite Imogen Poots, Jon Bernthal, and Rosemarie DeWitt, which will have its premiere at the Tribeca Film fest this month, and A24’s It Comes At Night, written and directed by Trey Edward Shults with Joel Edgerton starring.

Also repped by Angela Carbonetti, Abbott’s additional credits include Wayne Roberts’ Katie Says Goodbye with Olivia Cooke and Mireille Enos, as well as J.C. Chandor’s A Most Violent Year, which starred Jessica Chastain.