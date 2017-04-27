The legal team for former The Bachelor star Chris Soules, who is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed a tractor driver in rural Iowa on Monday, is challenging that allegation. Attorneys from the Des Moines firm Parrish Kruidenier are pointing to Soules’ 911 call after the crash and say he remained at the scene “until emergency medical personnel arrived.”

The pickup truck Soules was driving rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenneth Mosher and sent it into a ditch around 8:20 PM. The Iowa State Patrol said Soules fled on foot after the wreck, which occurred about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington. The Buchanan County Attorney told a local TV station that authorities later found the pickup involved in the crash at a home where Soules was present and that it took hours to get a search warrant to get him out of the residence.

“While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately,” his lawyers wrote in a news release. “During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived. Soules’ attorneys are exploring the possibility of a gag order to prevent further misinformation from prejudicing Soules’ right to a fair trial.”

Soules’ attorneys said they have filed papers “asking law enforcement to preserve possible evidence and anticipate filing additional motions next week.” They believe that evidence “will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher.”

They added that Soules, who starred on ABC’s The Bachelor in 2015 after appearing on The Bachelorette the year before, will not be making any statements about the case for now. His first preliminary hearing is set for May 2.