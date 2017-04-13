Chris Pratt offers acting lessons in three easy steps to Jimmy Kimmel Live! regular Guillermo in this clip of the Kimmel sidekick’s set visit to Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

“How do you act?” asks Guillermo, the security guard-turned-sidekick, in preparation for what the Kimmel people call a “top-secret cameo” in the upcoming Guardians. Pratt boils down The Method – or some variation thereof – to three easy steps: happy, sad and scared. Sexy for extra credit.

Guillermo flew to the Guardians set last year to shoot the cameo, also taping some on-set funny business with stars Pratt, Kurt Russell and Dave Bautista.

Watch a sneak peek of the ABC-Disney-Marvel cross-pollination above – the full clip airs tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 11:35 pm on ABC.