Saturday Night Live alum Chris Parnell has booked a starring role opposite Yara Shahidi in ABC’s proposed Black-ish spinoff. Also cast in the episode of Black-ish, which serves as a backdoor pilot for a potential offshoot, are Veep’s Matt Walsh and young actor Trevor Jackson (ABC’s American Crime).

Created by Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and former Black-ish showrunner Larry Wilmore, the spinoff centers on Shahidi’s Black-ish character Zoey Johnson — Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads to college.

REX/Shutterstock

Parnell and Walsh are said to be playing college administrators, while Jackson is a freshman at the college Zoey will be attending. All three are guest stars in the planted spinoff episode of Black-ish, which has been filmed and airs this spring. Parnell and Jackson have series regular options if the project goes to series. Walsh, who is a regular on HBO’s Veep, is a guest star/potential recurring.

This marks Parnell’s return to ABC’s comedy block after co-starring on Suburgatory. He is repped by UTA and Rice Management. Walsh is repped by UTA, Principato-Young and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

In addition to the potential Black-ish offshoot, ABC has a 1990s The Goldbergs spinoff pilot starring Bryan Callen and Tim Meadows.