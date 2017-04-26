EXCLUSIVE: Chris Morgan Productions and Voltage Pictures have joined forces to produce Luke Paradise’s new spec The Prodigal. This marks the first collaboration between Voltage and Chris Morgan, the architect behind the last six installments in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The Prodigal is a modern revenge tale of a soldier who returns to his hometown to solve the mystery of his estranged brother’s death. Plans are underway to attach a director and lead actor with plans to start this fall.

Ainsley Davies, the Head of Development at Chris Morgan Productions, will produce alongside Morgan. At Voltage, Alissa Phillips championed the project and will produce with Nicolas Chartier. Jonathan Deckter will exec produce for Voltage.

Paradise is represented by Gersh, Industry Entertainment and Behr Abramson Levy. Chris Morgan Productions is represented by ICM Partners and Jeffrey Frankel of McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Paradise’s original screenplay, Sympathy for the Devil is currently with 3311 Films. Most recently he adapted the novel Pin Action for Gold Circle Films. He had previously written The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde for Gold Circle. Currently, Paradise is adapting the sci-fi YA novel The Last Apple for Silver Pictures, Ineffable Pictures, and Vast Entertainment, with Marco Kalantari attached to direct.

Morgan wrote and produced The Fate of the Furious which will be the second title in the eight-title series to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Morgan’s collaboration with the series began on third film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and during his tenure on five titles in the series, they’ve minted close to $5B worldwide. Morgan adapted Wanted for Uni, which starred Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy. He is also serving as producer on Uni’s Tom Cruise summer tentpole The Mummy out on June 9.

Chris Morgan Productions (CMP) launched a first-look deal with Universal Pictures in 2011. Current pics in development include Crime of the Century with Dan Trachtenberg attached to direct, an adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic series Chrononauts, as well as an adaptation of the critically acclaimed novel Bird Box scripted by Oscar nominee, Eric Heisserer. CMP also has a TV deal with Universal Television.

Voltage Pictures recently announced pre-production on I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer for a summer start. The label is also in pre-prod on Welcome Home with Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski. Their latest production Departures starring Asa Butterfield, Maisie Williams and Nina Dobrev just began shooting. Voltage’s most recent release Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis opened to rave reviews (78% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and strong per screen averages ($30K PTA opening weekend). Voltage’s upcoming releases include: Once Upon a Time in Venice starring Bruce Willis; A Family Man directed by Mark Williams, starring Gerard Butler; and All Eyez on Me, which Summit/Liongate is releasing on June 16.