NBC has ordered six episodes of sci-tech series The Awesome Show, from Chris Hardwick and Mark Burnett, with Hardwick, founder and CEO of Nerdist and host of NBC’s hit game show The Wall, as host.

The series, in partnership with Silicon Valley institution Singularity University, will showcase scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future, and celebrate the pioneers and communities that are at the forefront.

“The opportunity to develop a primetime show that celebrates science and technology was too good to pass up,” Hardwick said. “I started Nerdist 10 years ago as a tech news site. I was a contributor to Wired magazine for several years and hosted ‘Wired Science’ on PBS. It is very important to me to make something that positively promotes these topics in order to share humanity’s triumphs, to instill hope for our future and to inspire the next generation of young thinkers.”

“Innovation and discovery is something anyone at any age can participate in, and to be able to highlight and inspire an audience is very exciting.” said Mark Burnett, President, Television Group & Digital, MGM. “Chris Hardwick has the perfect balance of humor and knowledge when it comes to exploring the depths of what is possible, and the audience will be entertained while at the same time having their minds blown!”

Hardwick will executive produce with Burnett and Alex Murray. The Awesome Show will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Fish Ladder and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.