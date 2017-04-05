NBC has tapped Chris Hardwick to host its third annual Red Nose Day Special on May 25. In addition, the network will expand on Red Nose Day-themed programming with special editions of existing NBC shows, with celebrity guests Julia Roberts, Derek Hough, Stephen Amell, Natalie Morales, among others.

Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day, with Hough, Amell, Morales,and more among the celebrity ninjas, will kick it off at 8 PM, followed by a special 9 PM episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, with Roberts heading off to Kenya, leading in to The Red Nose Day Special at 10 PM. The three shows will be tied together in celebration of Red Nose Day, with calls to action to donate through each of the three programs. The Red Nose Day Special includes the anticipated Red Nose Day Actually, a short Love Actually reunion film from writer-director Richard Curtis, who is also the founder of Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day has raised more than $1 billion globally since 1988 and more than $60 million in its first two years since launching in the U.S. in 2015, including more than $36 million in 2016.