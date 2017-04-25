EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bennet and social media star Logan Paul have been cast in MGM’s musical remake Valley Girl, along with Better Call Saul‘s Jessie Ennis and Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale). The group join topliners Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse in the pic with Rachel Lee Goldenberg at the helm. Written by Amy Lee Talkington, with revisions by Marti Noxon., production is slated to begin in LA next month.

The adaptation to the 1983 original follows Julie (Rothe), a sweet-natured San Fernando Valley girl whose world and values are rocked when she falls hard for Randy (Whitehouse), a punk rocker from Hollywood.

Matt Smith is producing and Cassidy Lange is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Bennet, currently starring in ABC’s Agents Of SHIELD, will play Karen, a Queen bee, Valley girl who’s obsessed with status and overcompensates for her lack of charisma by ruling the school with an iron fist. Paul, known for YouTube’s Foursome and The Thinning, plays Mickey a preppy, popular, tennis star and Julie’s boyfriend.

Ennis, whose upcoming film slate includes The House and Life Of The Party, will co-star as Stacey, Julie’s loyal best friend since childhood who dresses and talks like a Valley Girl, but is an anxious straight A-student who feels insecure in the popular crowd. Murray, currently starring as the frontwoman of Josie and the Pussycats on CW’s Riverdale, will play Loryn, a high-energy, spacey and boy-crazy popular girl.

Bennet is repped by CAA, Fewlas Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP, Ennis is repped by UTA and Underground Films, Paul is with CAA, Jeff Levin and Hansen Jacobson, and Murrray is repped by Innovative Artists and Jago Ciro Entertainment.