U.S. trade talks with China should pay off for Hollywood, a think tank analyst told the South China Morning Post in a report today.

Studios want China to raise its quota on foreign films, officially set at 34 a year but eased last year to 38. The country’s five-year revenue sharing arrangements were set in 2012 and are being reviewed now in conjunction with other trade terms affecting agriculture, energy, and finance.

The film quota is likely to rise in the talks following President Trump’s Florida meeting last week with China President Xi Jinping, according to researcher Mei Xinyu of the Ministry of Commerce’s Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Concessions in film and other industries “are relatively easy for China to make,” the researcher says. They “would enable Trump to claim quick achievements and in exchange China can ask for bigger market access in the U.S.”

The president has said that he wants to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China.

Chinese ticket buyers spent $6.6 billion last year, making the country the No. 2 theatrical market after North America, the MPAA reported last month. But that was down nearly 3% from 2015, which the film trade group attributed to China’s slowing growth as well as weakening value of the yuan vs the U.S. dollar .