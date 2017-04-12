The 2017 Major League Baseball season started last week, but a pair of defending World Series champions have moonlighting gigs. Chicago Cubs All-Stars Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta are set to appear on the season finale of NBC’s Chicago Fire along with veteran sportscaster Mike Tirico, who joined NBC last year.

In the episode airing May 16, a young Cubs fan is in a serious car accident and rescued by the Chicago Fire crew. The boy is injured, and to make matters worse, his irreplaceable Cubs baseball card collection burns in the fire. Fireman Christopher Hermann (David Eigenberg) makes a valiant effort to cheer up the boy and gives him an experience he will never forget.

ESPN

Third baseman Bryant and starting pitcher Arrieta were keys to the Cubs winning their first World Series title in 108 years in a thrilling seven-game series against the also-long-suffering Cleveland Indians in October. Tirico came to NBC Sports from ESPN and is set to take over as its primetime Olympics host in 2018, replacing long-timer Bob Costas.

Debuting in 2012, Chicago Fire launched NBC’s Windy City franchise produced by Dick Wolf. A production of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, it is exec produced by Wolf, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Matt Olmstead, Joe Chappelle, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney.