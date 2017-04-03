We’re getting a look at Season 2 of Netflix’s Chelsea ahead of its April 14 premiere.

Netflix

The trailer, titled “Chelsea’s Tips For The Modern Host” looks like a throwback to the 50s, with comedian and host Chelsea Handler sporting a bob and an outfit that could easily have been worn by June Cleaver in Leave it to Beaver. New key art shows Handler holding a “can of worms” with the tagline “Even a woman can open it.” While there no obvious political statements in the trailer, there definitely are some subtle overtones, possibly suggesting current politics (i.e. Donald Trump) are rolling back rights for women?

Tip No. 1 “Always Be Polite” sets up an interview with Kate Hudson with Handler asking Hudson about her weight gain after giving birth. And it goes on from there.

The premiere episode features Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and the cast of Nobodies (Larry Dorf, Hugh Davidson & Rachel Ramras), CNN’s Van Jones, Christiane Amanpour and Veep’s Matt Walsh. Future episodes include guests such as Charlize Theron (4/21); Rosario Dawson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Senator Cory Booker (4/28); and an Education Dinner Party with Jim Parsons, Rashida Jones, Gaby Hoffmann, and Mary McCormack (5/5).

Check it out above.