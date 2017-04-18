EXCLUSIVE: UTA has just signed author/talk show host/actress Chelsea Handler, in all areas. Handler will be repped by a team pressing her interests in film, television, licensing and endorsements, digital media, public appearances and business development, the agency confirmed. Long the lone female in the male-dominated late night talk show arena, Handler recently launched a new talk show, Chelsea, on Netflix last May, the second season now streaming on the service. Handler can also recently be seen in Chelsea Does, a Netflix documentary series directed by Academy Award and Emmy-nominated Eddie Schmidt and executive produced by Schmidt, Handler and Academy Award and Emmy-winning Morgan Neville. She had been repped by CAA.

Handler hosted E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, and that led to spinoffs, best-selling books, and stand-up comedy. Her bestselling books include My Horizontal Life, Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea, Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang, Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me and Uganda Be Killing Me. Latter was her fourth non-fiction title to debut at No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list. She supported the book with a global stand up tour in late 2014, and that premiered exclusively on Netflix.

She continues to be represented by manager Irving Azoff and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.