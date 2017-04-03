The FCC today said it will reverse a requirement of last year’s Charter Communications-Time Warner Cable merger that would have seen Charter build out 1 million broadband deployments into locations already serviced by another provider.

The “overbuild” requirement was instituted by Obama administration FCC chairman Tom Wheeler to encourage more competition in the high-speed Internet game, and was part of an agreement to build out access to 2 million new customers overall. But new chief Ajit Pai said today the overlap would have substantially reduced buildout to unserved areas.

“This is like telling two people you will buy them lunch, ordering two entrées, and then sending both to just one of your companions,” Pai said in a statement today (read it in full below). “This condition was not and is not in the public interest, and it runs directly against the goal of promoting greater Internet access for all Americans.”

Charter is still obligated to build out to 2 million new locations, Pai said. “The difference now is that the beneficiaries will be consumers currently on the

wrong side of the digital divide.”

The news comes after Charter Communications chief Tom Rutledge was a guest of President Donald Trump’s in the Oval Office where Trump announced Charter was committing to invest $25 billion in the U.S. and hiring 20,000 new American workers during the next four years.

Charter officially acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in May 2016 for a combined $88.4 billion, making it the nation’s No. 2 cable company after Comcast.

Here’s Pai’s statement today: