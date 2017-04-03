Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead, The Wire) is set as a series regular and Larry Joe Campbell (According to Jim) will recur opposite Seth MacFarlane in Orville, his 13-episode straight-to-series hourlong comedic drama for Fox.

Set 300 years in the future, the series follows the adventures of the Orville, a not-so-top-of-the-line exploratory ship in Earth’s interstellar fleet. Facing cosmic challenges from without and within, this motley crew of space explorers will boldly go where no comedic drama has gone before. Details of Coleman and Campbell’s characters are being kept under wraps.

Coleman is best known for his breakout role as Tyreese in The Walking Dead and Dennis ‘Cutty’ Wise in The Wire. He currently recurs on Syfy’s The Expanse and will star in Lifetime’s upcoming biopic Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland set to premiere May 29. He’s repped by TalentWorks and Vanguard Management Group.

Second City alum Campbell, who played Andy in According to Jim, most recently appeared in American Housewife and Best Friends Whenever. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates.