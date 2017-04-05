Center Theatre Group is celebrating 50 years of excellence, with a star-studded event, featuring a one-night-only production from writer, director and producer Robert Egan, followed by dinner in downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Park.

Center Theatre Group

Co-Chairs Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, and Sue Tsao, Center Theatre Group board member will be joined by celebrated alumni such as Annette Bening, Matthew Bourne, Danai Gurira, Alfred Molina, Edward James Olmos, Phylicia Rashad and more to be announced.

The celebration, taking place on May 20 at the Ahmanson Theatre, will spotlight Center Theatre Group’s education and community outreach programs as well as its continuing role in creating new work and helping to define the role of theatre both in Los Angeles and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have so many incredible artists returning to help us celebrate this exciting milestone, and the power of theatre to shape the cultural landscape of Los Angeles,” said Center Theatre Group Board President Kiki Ramos Gindler. “Our 50th Anniversary Celebration will bring together some of our most beloved and talented artists to reflect on Center Theatre Group’s proud history of world-class productions, innovative programs and field-defining new work.”