CBS’ veteran late-night exec Vinnie Favale has been named to the newly created position of SVP Talent Development at CBS Television Studios.

In his new role, Favale will identify comedic talent and develop programming for the studio from the East Coast, reporting to CBS TV Studios President David Stapf.

Favale has been CBS’ East Coast late-night executive, overseeing The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He will continue in his current capacity as program executive on Late Show, though CBS also is expected to hire a new New York-based dedicated late-night executive. In Los Angeles, where The Late Late Show with James Corden is based, CBS has Nick Bernstein, VP Late Night Programming, West Coast, who reports to CBS as well as Stapf.



Favale joined CBS Late Night in 1996, overseeing Late Show with David Letterman until its final episode in 2015. From 1998-2001, he developed and oversaw the CBS syndicated late-night program Howard Stern Radio Show and served as executive producer of CBS’ primetime tribute David Letterman: A Life in Television in 2015.

Prior to CBS, Favale was one of the original founders of Comedy Central, where, as VP Programming, he developed the 1992 special State of the Union Undressed starring Al Franken. He also was creator and host of The 800 Club and executive producer of The Real Deal. Favale also has a background in stand-up comedy, making his initial appearance on NBC’s Late Night with David Letterman in 1982. When Letterman came to CBS in 1996, Favale continued to make numerous comedy appearances on The Late Show.