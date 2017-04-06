“We have a wavelength. We communicate verbally and nonverbally. Something feels not right.” Uh-oh. Rob and Sharon are back at it in the new trailer for Season 3 of Amazon’s grownup comedy Catastrophe, which is set to an updated version of “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” Having coupled up after a week of coupling produced a decidedly unplanned offspring, the Boston ex-pat and Irish Londoner now have a toddler and a potential new problem to deal with.

“What, you think I slept with someone else?” she (Sharon Horgan) asks him (Rob Delaney). “Did you?” he replies, answering a question with a question. “Don’t be nuts,” she fires back. End of story? Nuh-uh.

The ensuing conversation invokes Brexit and “your new president” — “Don’t put that on me!” Rob asserts — and the reality of sleeping on the sofa. No, the new season of the perfectly titled Catastrophe won’t be any easier on this unlikely couple. Add to the shaky relationship foundation drunken mistakes, jealous co-workers, unemployment, friends in rehab, disastrous job interviews and biting children.

Amazon Studios

This season features the last small-screen appearance of Carrie Fisher, who had recurred since Episode 2 as Rob’s tough-to-please stateside mom. Ashley Jensen, Mark Bonar, Daniel Lapaine, Douglas Hodge, Jonathan Forbes, Domhnall Gleeson, Gary Lilburn, Tobias Menzies and Frances Tomelty co-star.

Produced by Avalon Television, with co-producers Birdbath Productions and Merman, the series — which earned its first Emmy nom last year for co-creators Horgan and Delaney’s writing — returns April 28 on Amazon Prime.