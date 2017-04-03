Cartoon Network has set an April premiere date for its new eight-part miniseries Adventure Time: Elements, which chronicles Finn and Jake’s return to the Land of Ooo.

The special event will air over four nights, beginning Monday, April 24 and concluding Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 PM on Cartoon Network. A new episode of Adventure Time sets up the miniseries’ return on Friday April 21 at 7:45 PM. Titled “The Orb”, it follows Finn, Jake and BMO as they return from their Islands adventure and fall under the influence of the mysterious orb.

In Adventure Time: Elements, Finn (voiced by Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) return to Ooo, only to find that there have been some radical changes in their absence.

Elements is the third miniseries spawned by the Adventure Time franchise. The original animated series created by Pendleton Ward received six Emmys and 12 nominations, along with a Peabody and BAFTA award. The second miniseries Adventure Time: Islands, reached nearly four million people during its January 2017 run, and Adventure Time: Stakes, which first debuted in November 2015, is ranked as the No. 1 program in its time period with all key kids and boys audiences.

Check out the Adventure Time: Elements theme song below: