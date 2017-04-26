“Your racing days are coming to an end.” What? No one says that to Lightning McQueen! Well, yes, they do. And they did. And they are.

Here’s the first full trailer for Cars 3, Disney/Pixar’s long-in-the-works threequel that refocuses on the cocky rookie-turned-cagey veteran (Owen Wilson) whose career is headed downhill fast. And there’s a new car in town: Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), who just clocked the fastest lap ever recorded.

Enter race technician Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), a shiny yellow sportster who takes Lightning under her wingnuts, referring to him as “my senior project.” “This is my last chance, Cruz — last!” Old No. 95 says. “If I lose, I never get to do this again.” Will our hero pull off the upset, with Storm given a 95.3% chance of winning their big duel with the Piston Cup on the line? Ka-chow!

Along with Hammer and Alonzo, the new Cars features other new voices including Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion, Margo Martindale, Chris Cooper Lea DeLaria and Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton. Returning cast includes Larry the Cable Guy (Mater), Bonnie Hunt (Sally), Cheech Marin (Ramon), Jenifer Lewis (Flo), Tony Shalhoub (Luigi) and Darrell Waltrip (announcer Darrell Cartrip).

Cars 3, which hits the road six years after its predecessor and 11 since the original, is directed by Brian Fee from Bob Peterson and Mike Rich’s script. Disney waves the green flag on June 16. Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.