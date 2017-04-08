Carrie Fisher had completed her work on Star Wars: Episode XIII – The Last Jedi before her unexpected death in late December. Shortly after her passing, Lucasfilm confirmed that they had “no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa” in Episode IX. Now Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, confirmed that his sister’s character will appear in the last trilogy film.

Todd told the New York Daily News that he, along with Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, gave Disney permission to use recent footage for the finale, and it is understood that no CGI would be used to recreate Leia.

“Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is you don’t,” Fisher said. “She’s as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan — when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue. I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her. She’s owned by them.”

Todd also stated that he has complete faith in the filmmakers “do great things” with his sister’s memory.

Among Fisher’s last roles is also an appearance on Season 3 of Amazon’s Catastrophe. The actress portrayed Mia, mom of Rob Delaney’s character, in the first two seasons and is said to have a bigger part in the upcoming episodes.

Fisher can be seen in Catastrophe’s official Season 3 trailer (around the 1:20 mark), which debuts April 28. Check it out below.