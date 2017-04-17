Carousel, the sophomore effort by the Oklahoma! team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, will be revived on Broadway next season, according to producers Scott Rudin and Roy Furman. Opening night on Broadway is set for Thursday, March 23, 2018.

The 1945 landmark musical was last revived on Broadway in a celebrated production staged by Nicholas Hytner at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The new production, which has not yet booked a Broadway house, will star Tony winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) as the mill worker Julie Jordan, Joshua Henry (Shuffle Along, Violet) as the carousel barker Billy Bigelow and, as Nettie Fowler, Renée Fleming, who recently announced her retirement from the opera stage with her performance in the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of Der Rosenkavalier). Nettie leads two of the hit-laden show’s best-known anthems, “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The production will be staged by three-time Tony Award-winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray, The Coast of Utopia), currently in the final week of previews for Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and choreographed by Justin Peck, a soloist and the Resident Choreographer of New York City Ballet. Peck is bringing to the production two young stars of the ballet world: Amar Ramasar as Jigger Craigin and Brittany Pollack as Louise.

The creative team includes Santo Loquasto (sets), Ann Roth (costumes), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting), Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations), Andy Einhorn (musical supervision and direction) and Scott Lehrer (sound).