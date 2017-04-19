After seven years on his own, TV lit manager Carel Cutler is merging his company Laurelmont Management group with Zero Gravity Management, the Los Angeles-based lit management company formed in 2003 by Eric Williams. Effective immediately, Cutler and his colleague, Gerardo Machado, will join the roster of managers at Zero Gravity, bringing all of their clients with them. That includes established writer-producer Nikki Toscano, writer-executive producer of Fox’s drama pilot Behind Enemy Lines under her overall deal at 20th TV.

Cutler already is setting up projects to be produced by Zero Gravity. Zero Gravity has been growing via acquisitions. In 2014, Mark and Christine Holder melded heir literary and talent management company Holder Management into Zero Gravity.

Here are the rest of Laurelmont Management’s clients that will follow Cutler and Machado to Zero Gravity:

Moira Kirland- Co-EP Madam Secretary (CBS)

Christopher Misiano- EP – Ten Days In The Valley (ABC)

Charles Beeson- Co-EP/PD Timeless (NBC)

Matt Whitney- Supervising Producer Timeless (NBC)

Ted Iredell – EP- The Rap Game (Lifetime)

Becky Kirsch- Supervising Producer- Still Star Crossed (ABC)/Harrow County (in development at SyFy)

Tad Safran- Producer – A Series Of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

Laura Moran- Co-Producer – Undateable (NBC)

Matt Bosack- ESE- The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC), Shooter (USA)

Terrence O’Hara – director NCIS/Blacklist/The Shield