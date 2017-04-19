Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits together include 2006’s Half Nelson and writing and directing 2015’s Mississippi Grind, have been tapped to direct Captain Marvel. Marvel’s first female-driven superhero movie stars Oscar-winner Brie Larson and already has a March 8, 2019 release date.

Guardians Of The Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve penned the screenplay, which tells the story of U.S. Air Force Maj. Carol Danvers, who first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1968 (and then as Ms. Marvel in January 1977) after a fusion of alien and human genes gives her superhuman powers.

During Marvel’s press day this week, Kevin Feige said the film is slotted to go before cameras in February.