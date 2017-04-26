Former Red Granite Pictures co-president Christian Mercuri is launching Capstone Group, a financing, production and international sales company that will make its debut next month at the Cannes Film Festival market. The Beverly Hills-based outfit will be funded via private equity and various banks along with main partner Jeanette Zhou of Jaguar Entertainment.

At launch, Capstone Group will offer access to development and production funding and international distribution, aiming for 4-5 big-budget films per year. It will kick off with a three-year deal with Red Granite to handle its international sales.

Mercuri most recently was co-president of Red Granite International, overseeing international licensing for pics including The Wolf Of Wall Street and Dumb And Dumber To. He started his career in 2002 when he joined Millennium/Nu Image, eventually appointed to president of international working alongside co-chairman Danny Dimbort. Dimbort will serve as a sales consultant at Capstone Group.

“Our new company is perfectly positioned for current market conditions and I am thrilled to be championing this exciting venture working with creative and skilled producers like Red Granite.” Mercuri said in a release announcing his company. “Beyond our current activities, our immediate goal is to finalize a number of other key strategic producer partnerships which we will announce shortly.”

Cannes runs May 17-28.