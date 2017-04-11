With two days to go before Thierry Frémaux unveils the lion’s share of the Official Selection for the 70th Cannes Film Festival, a key piece of the jury puzzles has fallen into place. French actress Sandrine Kiberlain has been named President of the Camera d’Or jury. That’s the group that hands out the prize for the best debut feature from across all of the sections, including Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week. It’s previously gone to such filmmakers as Jim Jarmusch, Jafar Panahi and Steve McQueen.

Kiberlain has been making movies in France for 25 years, with a breakthrough role in Eric Rochant’s 1994 thriller The Patriots. For 1995’s En Avoir (Ou Pas) by Laetitia Masson, she scooped the Most Promising Actress César Award and has continued to work across genres.

Other credits include Jacques Audiard’s A Self-Made Hero (Cannes 1996), Valérie Lemercier’s Quadrille, Pascal Bonitzer’s Rien Sur Robert, Benoît Jacquot’s Seventh Heaven, Claude Miller’ Alias Betty, Nicole Garcia’s A View Of Love, Alain Resnais’ Life Of Riley, Maiwenn’s Polisse (Cannes 2011), Laurent Tirard’s Little Nicholas, André Téchiné’s Being 17 and Albert Dupontel’s 9 Month Stretch for which she won the Best Actress César.

Kiberlain was a member of the feature film jury at the 2001 Cannes Festival. Last year, she directed short film Bonne Figure. Cannes this year runs May 17-28.