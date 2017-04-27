The Cannes Film Festival has just made a handful of additions to its Official Selection, including Roman Polanski’s Based On A True Story (D’Après Une Histoire Vraie) which will screen out of competition. The Eva Green-starrer had been tipped to be part of the lineup originally announced on April 13 and its inclusion today comes during a time when the director’s 40-year-old child sex conviction is again in the U.S. courts.

This may be seen as a bold move by the festival, although it has consistently supported the helmer who resides largely in France. It comes on the heels of an outcry here back in January when Polanski was named honorary president of the César Awards (France’s equivalent to the Oscar), but ended up pulling out after French women’s groups threatened protest.

Also added to the lineup is Ruben Ostlund’s The Square. The film will screen in competition. This is the next from the director of 2014’s lauded Force Majeure.

