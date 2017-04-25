With just a few weeks to go before the curtain rises on the 70th Cannes Film Festival, organizers have set the eight jury members who will serve under President Pedro Almodovar. Among those joining the Spanish filmmaker are two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith; last year’s breakout director of Germany’s Toni Erdmann, Maren Ade; Chinese actress and producer Fan Bingbing; Italian filmmaker and Cannes regular Paolo Sorrentino; French filmmaker Agnès Jaoui; Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook; French composer Gabriel Yared; and the previously announced Jessica Chastain.

The panel will announce its winners on May 28 at the fest’s closing ceremony.

MORE…