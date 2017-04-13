Refresh for latest…: After months of speculation, the day has finally arrived when we’ll get a solid look at what’s in store for the 70th Cannes Film Festival which runs May 17-28. Chief Thierry Frémaux is announcing the lineup this morning in Paris, and it’s one which has been shrouded in more mystery than I can recall in 20 years of covering the event. Names we expect to be announced as part of the Official Selection today include Sofia Coppola, Michael Haneke, Todd Haynes, Yorgos Lanthimos and Michel Hazanvicius. The latter has been tipped as a possibility to open the festival with his Jean-Luc Godard-themed Redoubtable, although there’s still a question mark there. We’ll know more in just a few moments. The full list of titles announced today (Frémaux typically saves some surprises to be added over the remaining weeks before the Riviera shindig kicks off) is being updated below, so keep checking back.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Top of the Lake: China Girl, dir: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman
Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart
