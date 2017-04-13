Refresh for latest: After months of speculation, the day has finally arrived when we’ll get a solid look at what’s in store for the 70th Cannes Film Festival which runs May 17-28. Chief Thierry Frémaux is announcing the lineup this morning in Paris, and it’s one which has been shrouded in more mystery than I can recall in 20 years of covering the event. Names we expect to be announced as part of the Official Selection today include Sofia Coppola, Michael Haneke, Todd Haynes, Yorgos Lanthimos and Michel Hazanvicius. The latter has been tipped as a possibility to open the festival with his Jean-Luc Godard-themed Redoubtable, although there’s still a question mark there. We’ll know more in just a few moments. The full list of titles announced today (Frémaux typically saves some surprises to be added over the remaining weeks before the Riviera shindig kicks off) is being updated below, so keep checking back.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Top of the Lake: China Girl, dir: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman

Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart

24 Frames, dir: abbas kiarostami
Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch
An Inconvenient Sequel, dir: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk
12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon
They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh
Keul-Le-Eo-UI-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo
Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki
Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann
Demons in Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman
Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung Gil
Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-Hyun
Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean Stephane Sauvaire
OUT OF COMPETITION
Mugen Non Junin, Blade of the Immortal, dir: Miike Takashi
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell
Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR
 UN CERTAIN REGARD
Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric
La Novia Del Desierto (La Viancee Du Desert/The Desert Bride), dir: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato
 MORE TO COME..
COMPETITION
Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Good Time, dir: the Safdi Brothers
You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay
