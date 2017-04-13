Refresh for latest…: After months of speculation, the day has finally arrived when we’ll get a solid look at what’s in store for the 70th Cannes Film Festival which runs May 17-28. Chief Thierry Frémaux is announcing the lineup this morning in Paris, and it’s one which has been shrouded in more mystery than I can recall in 20 years of covering the event. Names we expect to be announced as part of the Official Selection today include Sofia Coppola, Michael Haneke, Todd Haynes, Yorgos Lanthimos and Michel Hazanvicius. The latter has been tipped as a possibility to open the festival with his Jean-Luc Godard-themed Redoubtable, although there’s still a question mark there. We’ll know more in just a few moments. The full list of titles announced today (Frémaux typically saves some surprises to be added over the remaining weeks before the Riviera shindig kicks off) is being updated below, so keep checking back.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Top of the Lake: China Girl, dir: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman

Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart

24 Frames, dir: abbas kiarostami

Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch

An Inconvenient Sequel, dir: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk

12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon

They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh

Keul-Le-Eo-UI-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo

Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki

Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann

Demons in Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman

Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung Gil

Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-Hyun

Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean Stephane Sauvaire

OUT OF COMPETITION

Mugen Non Junin, Blade of the Immortal, dir: Miike Takashi

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell

Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric

La Novia Del Desierto (La Viancee Du Desert/The Desert Bride), dir: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato

MORE TO COME..

COMPETITION

Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Good Time, dir: the Safdi Brothers

You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay

Ben and Josh,