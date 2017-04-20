The Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival has lived up to expectations to deliver a strong line up of films for its 49th edition, with titles from newer helmers like Sean Baker, Geremy Jasper and Rungano Nyoni as well as projects from Cannes veterans such as Claire Denis, Abel Ferrara and Philippe Garrel. The section, which runs parallel to Cannes’ Official Selection, was announced on Thursday and will see Tangerine director Baker touch down with his newest pic The Florida Project, starring Willem Dafoe. French director Denis will open the section with her comedy Un Beau Soleil Interieur, starring Juliette Binoche and Gérard Depardieu.

Sundance breakout hit Patti Cake$, from director Geremy Jasper, will close the section while Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milot’ action thriller Bushwick, which also world premiered in Park City in January, will play in the section.

Directors’ Fortnight, which has been under the artistic directorship of Edouard Waintrop since 2012, does not have a jury but prizes are awarded from various associations including the international critics’ FIPRESCI prize, Art Cinema Award, SACD Prize, Europa Cinemas Label and illy Prize. All first time filmmakers featured in Cannes competition categories are eligible to win the Camera d’Or.

FEATURE FILMS

Un Beau Soleil Interieur, dir. Claire Denis – Opening Night Film

A Ciambra, dir. Jonas Carpignano

Alive in France, dir. Abel Ferrara

L’Amant D’Un Jour, dir. Philippe Garrel

Bushwick, dir. Cary Murnion & Jonathan Milott

Cuori Puri, dir. Roberto De Paolis*

The Florida Project, dir. Sean Baker

Frost, dir. Sharunas Bartas

I Am Not A Witch, dir. Rungano Nyoni*

Jeannette, L’Enfance De Jeanne D’Arc, dir Bruno Dumont

L’Intrusa, dir. Leonardo Di Costanzo

La Defensa Del Dragon, dir Natalia Santa*

Marlina Si Pembunuh Dalam Empat Babak, dir. Mouly Surya

Mobile Homes, dir. Vladimir de Fontenay

Nothingwood, dir. Sonia Kronlund*

Otez-Moi D’Un Doute, dir. Carine Tardieu

The Rider, dir. Chloe Zhao

West of the Jordan River (Field Diary Revisted), dir Amos Gitai

Patti Cake$, dir. Geremy Jasper* — Closing Night Film

SHORT FILMS

Aua Mole, dir. Laura Goncalves & Alexandra Ramires

La Bouche, dir. Camilo Restrepo

Copa-Loca, dir. Christus Massalas

Creme De Menthe, dir. David Philippe Gagne & Jean-Marc E. Roy

Farpoes, Baliios, dir. Marta Mateus

Min Bord, dir. Niki Lindroth von Bahr

Nada, dir. Gabriel Martins

Retour A Genoa City, dir. Benoit Grimalt

Tijuana Tales, dir. Jean-Charles Hue

Tresnje (Cherries), dir Dubravka Turic