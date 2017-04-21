The Critics’ Week sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival revealed its selection for the 56th edition this morning with Artistic Director Charles Tesson unveiling 11 first and second features that will make up the main program, including seven in competition, as well as 13 shorts. American helmer Dave McCary’s directorial debut Brigsby Bear, whose film premiered in Sundance in January, will close the sidebar, while Fabrio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s second directorial effort Sicilian Ghost Story is set to open.

Here’s the full list:

FEATURE FILMS IN SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Sicilian Ghost Story, dir: Fabio Grassadonia & Antonio Piazza (Opening Night Film)

Bloody Milk, dir: Hubert Charuel*

A Violent Life, dir: Thierry de Peretti

SHORT FILMS SPECIAL SCREENING

After School Knife Fight, dir: Caroline Poggie & Jonathan Vinel

Bad Bunny, dir: Carlos Conceicao

Islands, dir: Yann Gonzalez

CLOSING FILM

Brigsby Bear, dir: Dave McCary*

COMPETITION

Ava, dir: Lea Mysius*

La Familia, dir: Gustavo Rondon Cordova*

Gabriel and the Mountain, dir: Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa

Makala, dir: Emmanuel Gras

Oh Lucy!, dir: Atsuko Hirayanagi*

Los Perros, dir: Marcela Said

Tehran Taboo, dir: Ali Soozandeh*

SHORT FILMS IN COMPETITION

Los Desheredados, dir: Laura Ferrés

Elsa – Sketches on a Departure, dir: Oliver Adam Kusio

Children Leave At Dawn, dir: Manon Coubia

Jodilerks Dela Cruz, Employee of the Month, dir: Carlo Francisco Manatad

Möbius, dir: Sam Kuhn

Real Gods Require Blood, dir: Moin Hussain

Selva, dir: Sofia Quiros Ubeda

Tesla: Luxiere Mondiale, dir: Matthew Rankin

Exposure, dir: Salvatore Lista

*denotes first film eligible for the Camera d’Or