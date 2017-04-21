The Critics’ Week sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival revealed its selection for the 56th edition this morning with Artistic Director Charles Tesson unveiling 11 first and second features that will make up the main program, including seven in competition, as well as 13 shorts. American helmer Dave McCary’s directorial debut Brigsby Bear, whose film premiered in Sundance in January, will close the sidebar, while Fabrio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s second directorial effort Sicilian Ghost Story is set to open.
Here’s the full list:
FEATURE FILMS IN SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Sicilian Ghost Story, dir: Fabio Grassadonia & Antonio Piazza (Opening Night Film)
Bloody Milk, dir: Hubert Charuel*
A Violent Life, dir: Thierry de Peretti
SHORT FILMS SPECIAL SCREENING
After School Knife Fight, dir: Caroline Poggie & Jonathan Vinel
Bad Bunny, dir: Carlos Conceicao
Islands, dir: Yann Gonzalez
CLOSING FILM
Brigsby Bear, dir: Dave McCary*
COMPETITION
Ava, dir: Lea Mysius*
La Familia, dir: Gustavo Rondon Cordova*
Gabriel and the Mountain, dir: Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa
Makala, dir: Emmanuel Gras
Oh Lucy!, dir: Atsuko Hirayanagi*
Los Perros, dir: Marcela Said
Tehran Taboo, dir: Ali Soozandeh*
SHORT FILMS IN COMPETITION
Los Desheredados, dir: Laura Ferrés
Elsa – Sketches on a Departure, dir: Oliver Adam Kusio
Children Leave At Dawn, dir: Manon Coubia
Jodilerks Dela Cruz, Employee of the Month, dir: Carlo Francisco Manatad
Möbius, dir: Sam Kuhn
Real Gods Require Blood, dir: Moin Hussain
Selva, dir: Sofia Quiros Ubeda
Tesla: Luxiere Mondiale, dir: Matthew Rankin
Exposure, dir: Salvatore Lista
*denotes first film eligible for the Camera d’Or
