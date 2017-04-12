Actor and rapper T.I., who was previously with UTA, has signed with CAA for agency representation. His upcoming projects include a starring turn in The Trap, with Mike Epps, which he will also produce under his Grand Hustle Entertainment production banner, along with Flavor Unit and Naptown.

T.I.’s film credits include Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man, Fox’s Get Hard, Identity Thief with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman, Denzel Washington-starrer American Gangster, and Chris Robinson’s ATL. On the television side he’s appeared on History’s miniseries Roots, and HBO’s Ballers, as well as his VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which was renewed for its sixth and final season.

On the music front, T.I. has released nine studio albums, seven of which have reached the top five on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, and is a three-time Grammy winning artist.

He’ll continue to be repped by Category 5, The Blueprint Group, Gilly Iyer, Doug Peterson, and Sloane Weber Offer & Dern.